The AirPods Max is $99 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the AirPods Max marked $99 off. The AirPods Max gives the user the ultimate over-ear listening experience, powered by Apple’s H1 chip to give you high-quality audio. The headphones feature personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for an amazing listening experience, whereas music and movies feel realistic, like everything is around you.


The AirPods Max features Pro-level ANC, eliminating 2x noise when you wear them, making the experience much more immersive. It provides protection for your ears too without having to turn up the volume just to block outside noise. Transparency mode allows you to hear your surroundings even with the headphones on for safety, staying aware of your surroundings, and cleare communication when talking to someone in-person.

The knit-mesh canopy with memory foam ear cushions makes for comfortable wear and the perfect over-ear fit, and seals the music in your ears, ensuring that sounds do not leak out of the headphones. Grab the AirPods Max today!

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Pro-Level Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C Charging, Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone - Midnight $549.00 $449.99

