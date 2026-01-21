Daily Deals

The AirPods Max Is $99 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the AirPods Max marked $99 off. The AirPods Max give you the ultimate over-ear listening experience, providing you with high-quality computational audio and performance with the Apple H1 chip. You can hear the world around you with transparency mode, and immerse yourself so you can focus with pro-level Active Noise Cancelling.


The AirPods feature Personalized Spatial Audio and dynamic head tracking, matching the unique ear shape of the user for an immersive listening experience when watching a movie, listening to music, or playing games. You can use USB-C chargers with the connector of the headset, so you can charge it using the same charger for your Apple devices.

Enjoy a comfortable listening experience with ear cushions made from memory foam and a knit mesh canopy. It effectively seals the music in your ears so the music does not leak out when you are wearing them. Grab the AirPods Max today!

Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Pro-Level Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C Charging, Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone - Blue Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Pro-Level Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency... $549.00 $494.97

