The AirPods Max is $99 Off

The AirPods Max features memory foam and knit-mesh canopy ear cushions to provide the user with a comfortable and exceptional over-ear fit perfect for the user and seals in the music being played. You get precise control over what you can do, like taking ending calls, swapping music, or controlling the volume with the use of the Digital Crown.

The AirPods Max features Pro Level ANC that eliminates up to 2x more noise allowing you to immerse yourself more in the game, music or your workout so you stay motivated, it also comes with Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings even with the headphones on.

The headphones feature personalized spatial audio and dynamic headtracking for an immersive listening and watching experience, placing sound all over you. It is also powered by the Apple-made H1 chip.

