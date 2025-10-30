Daily Deals

The AirPods Max USB-C is $49 Off

Amazon has the AirPods Max marked $49 off. If you are looking for over-ear headphones to give you an immersive listening experience and give you your money’s worth, look no further.


The AirPods Max features personalized spatial audio and dynamic head tracking, and is powered by the H1 chip and has a custom acoustic design for optimal comfort. Pro level ANC eliminates noise from the outside world, and it’s twice the capability of the AirPods 4 with ANC, allowing you to immerse yourself in awesome music, game, and movie surround sounds and effects. It also features transparency mode, so you can still hear the environment as needed while wearing the device, as if you’re not wearing it.

The device can be controlled using the Digital Crown to take calls, mute yourself when you are in a call, skip music, control the volume, pause and play songs, and command Siri to your convenience. Get the AirPods Max now!

