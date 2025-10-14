The AirPods Max USB-C Is $99 Off

Daily Deals

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the AirPods Max marked $120 off. The headphones features an over-ear listening experience paired with the H1 chip made by Apple to give the user high-quality audio and a fast, stable connection when wearing the wireless AirPods Max.


The AirPods Max comes with personalized spatial audio and dynamic head tracking, making for an immersive experience as you hear incredible sound effects when playing games, watching movies, shows, and listening to music. With Pro-level ANC, it blocks background noise to further immerse yourself in what you are doing, elevating your listening experience when using the AirPods Max. The headset also has transparency mode, so you can hear outside noise rather than block it when wearing the headphones.

Sound is sealed while you remain comfortable with foam ear cushions and knit-mesh canopy. If you are looking for an over-ear type of headphones that can produce great sounds, look no further. 

Order the AirPods Max today!

