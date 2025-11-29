Daily Deals

The AirPods Max with Pro-Level ANC is $49 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The AirPods Max with Pro-Level ANC is $49 Off

Amazon has the AirPods Max with USB-C charging and Pro-level ANC marked $49 off. The device gives the user the ultimate over-ear listening experience with the Apple-designed H1 chip, custom acoustic design, and computational audio.


The device features Pro-level ANC eliminating about 2x outside noise, compared to the 1st-gen AirPods, allowing you to hear everything and immerse yourself in what you are doing, from playing a game, watching a series or listening to podcasts and music. It also has transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings and stay alert even when you are wearing them.

The AirPods Max with Pro-Level ANC is $49 Off

The AirPods Max features an acoustic first-design made with ear memory foam cushions and canopy headband made from breathable mesh for a comfortable over-ear fit and for sealing in sounds within an optimal enclosure.

If you are looking for AirPods to give you a great listening experience, look no further, get the AirPods Max now while it’s on sale!

Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Pro-Level Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C Charging, Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone - Starlight Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Pro-Level Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency... $549.00 Buy on Amazon

Latest News
iPhone Fold Premiering With 3 Innovative Features
iPhone Fold Premiering With 3 Innovative Features
1 Min Read
iPhone Pocket Sold Out Globally
iPhone Pocket Sold Out Globally
1 Min Read
Apple Intelligence Branching Out to China
Apple Intelligence Branching Out to China
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm Cell Is $60 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm Cell Is $60 Off
1 Min Read
New Colorways Are Coming For The Hikawa iPhone Grip
New Colorways Are Coming For The Hikawa iPhone Grip
1 Min Read
CNN Pulling Out Of Apple News
CNN Pulling Out Of Apple News
1 Min Read
iPhone Fold Advances in Development
iPhone Fold Advances in Development
1 Min Read
AirPods 4 Down to $69 at Amazon
AirPods 4 Down to $69 at Amazon
1 Min Read
Apple Cutting Back and Laying Off Employees
Apple Cutting Back and Laying Off Employees
1 Min Read
Shopping Research Added By OpenAI for ChatGPT
Shopping Research Added By OpenAI for ChatGPT
1 Min Read
Foldable iPhone Price Estimated at $2,400
Foldable iPhone Price Estimated at $2,400
1 Min Read
The 11th-gen iPad 512 GB Wi-Fi is $70 Off
The 11th-gen iPad 512 GB Wi-Fi is $70 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?