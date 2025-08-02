The AirPods Max with USB-C is $99 Off

The AirPods Max has been refreshed with USB-C connection and support for high-resolution audio. Today, it’s down to just $449.99 from its original price of $550 on Amazon.

Apple’s premium cans has all the features you’d want, including pro-level ANC, Personalized Spatial Audio, and USB-C charging. In itself, the headphones’ dynamic driver produces hi-fi audio and the H1 chip combines for a breakthrough listening experience. The AirPods Max comes in not just one, but five colors you can match your theme or personality with. When you’re out and about, simply activate Transparency Mode so you can hear the world and the people you’re with.

The AirPods Max has a digital crown for precision control so you can pause and play music, answer, mute, and skip tracks. For connecting, simply turn your AirPods Max on, and it will automatically connect to your iPhone, Mac, or iPad. Buy it today!