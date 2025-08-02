Daily Deals

The AirPods Max with USB-C is $99 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The AirPods Max with USB-C is $99 Off

The AirPods Max has been refreshed with USB-C connection and support for high-resolution audio. Today, it’s down to just $449.99 from its original price of $550 on Amazon.

Advertisements

Apple’s premium cans has all the features you’d want, including pro-level ANC, Personalized Spatial Audio, and USB-C charging. In itself, the headphones’ dynamic driver produces hi-fi audio and the H1 chip combines for a breakthrough listening experience. The AirPods Max comes in not just one, but five colors you can match your theme or personality with. When you’re out and about, simply activate Transparency Mode so you can hear the world and the people you’re with.

The AirPods Max with USB-C is $99 Off

The AirPods Max has a digital crown for precision control so you can pause and play music, answer, mute, and skip tracks. For connecting, simply turn your AirPods Max on, and it will automatically connect to your iPhone, Mac, or iPad. Buy it today!

Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Pro-Level Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C Charging, Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone - Orange Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Pro-Level Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency... $549.00 $449.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
Advertisements

Latest News
tvOS 18.6 Launches for Apple TV Users
tvOS 18.6 Launches for Apple TV Users
1 Min Read
visionOS 2.6 is Now Available
visionOS 2.6 is Now Available
1 Min Read
Capcom Brings ‘Resident Evil’ App Store Sale
Capcom Brings ‘Resident Evil’ App Store Sale
1 Min Read
The 11th Generation iPad 256GB is $50 Off
The 11th Generation iPad 256GB is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Adobe Launches New Photoshop AI Tools
Adobe Launches New Photoshop AI Tools
1 Min Read
Safari 26 Beta Debuts on macOS Sonoma and Sequoia
Safari 26 Beta Debuts on macOS Sonoma and Sequoia
1 Min Read
The 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro 1TB is $300 Off
The 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro 1TB is $300 Off
1 Min Read
Apple TV App Launches ‘Summer Deal of the Day’ Promo
Apple TV App Launches ‘Summer Deal of the Day’ Promo
1 Min Read
Foldable iPhone May Debut Fall 2026
Foldable iPhone May Debut Fall 2026
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch SE 2 is $80 Off
The Apple Watch SE 2 40mm GPS is $80 Off
1 Min Read
Multi-Device Pairing Arriving on PlayStation DualSense Gamepads
Multi-Device Pairing Arriving on PlayStation DualSense Gamepads
1 Min Read
Apple Offers Gift Cards for AppleCare+ Users
Apple Offers Gift Cards for AppleCare+ Users
1 Min Read
Lost your password?