Daily Deals

The AirPods Pro 2 is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The AirPods Pro 2 is $100 Off

If you’ve been waiting for prices to drop on Apple’s premium AirPods, you’re in luck. Today, the AirPods Pro 2 is down to just $149 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The AirPods Pro 2 is an excellent all-around daily driver, boasting a slew of features for just about any type of content. It has an improved Active Noise Cancellation to remove background noise, and on the opposite end of the spectrum, Transparency Mode for hearing your environment. If you don’t want to switch, there’s Adaptive Audio and Conversation Awareness to cover any other situation. The integrated H2 chip offers deep audio immersion, with custom-built chips for rich bass and crisp high notes. You’ll love how your favorite tracks sound when you wear the AirPods Pro 2.

The AirPods Pro 2 is $100 Off

With a more capable case, USB-C charging, support for MagSafe, and a built-in speaker with Precision Finding, the AirPods Pro 2 is a worthy buy. Get it today!

Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation, Hearing Aid Feature, Bluetooth Headphones, Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, High-Fidelity Sound, H2 Chip, USB-C Charging Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation, Hearing Aid Feature, Bluetooth... $249.00 $169.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
Advertisements

Latest News
‘The Morning Show’ Season 4 Premieres on September
‘The Morning Show’ Season 4 Premieres on September
1 Min Read
OLED MacBook Pro to be Delayed
OLED MacBook Pro to be Delayed
1 Min Read
‘Trash Can’ Mac Pro Moves to the Apple Vintage List
‘Trash Can’ Mac Pro Moves to the Apple Vintage List
1 Min Read
Next Apple Studio Display Slated for 2026
Next Apple Studio Display Slated for 2026
1 Min Read
The 11-inch M3 iPad Air WiFi 128GB is $120 Off
The 11-inch M3 iPad Air WiFi 128GB is $120 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Planning to Launch Base iPad in Spring of 2026
Apple Planning to Launch Base iPad in Spring of 2026
1 Min Read
The iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Will Have 9 Color Options
The iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Will Have 9 Color Options
1 Min Read
Online Leaks Reveal RAM for iPhone 17 Lineup
Online Leaks Reveal RAM for iPhone 17 Lineup
1 Min Read
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $150 Off
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Back to School Promo Launches in EU
Apple Back to School Promo Launches in EU
1 Min Read
New OpenAI Browser to Debut Soon
New OpenAI Browser to Debut Soon
1 Min Read
Safari Technology Preview 223 Now Available
Safari Technology Preview 223 Now Available
1 Min Read
Lost your password?