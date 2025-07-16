The AirPods Pro 2 is $100 Off

If you’ve been waiting for prices to drop on Apple’s premium AirPods, you’re in luck. Today, the AirPods Pro 2 is down to just $149 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

The AirPods Pro 2 is an excellent all-around daily driver, boasting a slew of features for just about any type of content. It has an improved Active Noise Cancellation to remove background noise, and on the opposite end of the spectrum, Transparency Mode for hearing your environment. If you don’t want to switch, there’s Adaptive Audio and Conversation Awareness to cover any other situation. The integrated H2 chip offers deep audio immersion, with custom-built chips for rich bass and crisp high notes. You’ll love how your favorite tracks sound when you wear the AirPods Pro 2.

With a more capable case, USB-C charging, support for MagSafe, and a built-in speaker with Precision Finding, the AirPods Pro 2 is a worthy buy. Get it today!