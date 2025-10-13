The AirPods Pro 2 is 21% Off

Amazon Prime Day sales have the AirPods Pro 2 marked 21% off, bringing the price down to $197. The earbuds features the H2 chip Apple has designed, personalized spatial audio and dynamic headtracking for immersive sounds. You can hear sound all around you when listening to your fave tunes, the effects of a movie or show you’re watching, or a video game soundtrack.

You won’t have to worry about the AirPods Pro 2 getting water, sweat and dust in as both the case and the earbuds are classified IP54 water, sweat and dust resistant. It’s perfect for use when you are working out to motivate yourself more, and when it rains while you’re on the go.

The AirPods Pro 2 gives its users a higher level of control with Siri interactions to answer a call or listen to a message. You can hold the stem, press, and swipe to deal with functions for playback. The earbuds has 2x more ANC compared to the 1st gen Airpods Pro and Airpods 4 with ANC, which effectively eliminates background noise and lets you fully hear the song or game.

If you are looking for earbuds to enjoy an amazing listening experience, the AirPods Pro 2 is the perfect choice. Get yours now!

