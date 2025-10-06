Daily Deals

The AirPods Pro 2 is $79 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The AirPods Pro 2 is $79 Off

In the ongoing Amazon Prime Day event called Prime Big Deal Days, the AirPods Pro 2 has a whopping discount of $79, bringing the list price down to $170.


The AirPods Pro 2 features personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking to give you an immersive experience when watching a show or movie, playing games, listening to podcasts or music, almost as if you are in the game, movie, or concert.

The AirPods Pro 2 is $79 Off

Equipped with the Apple-designed H2 chip, the AirPods Pro 2 provides users with clear and crisp sounds. ANC eliminates times 2 the background noise, so you can further immerse yourself in your activity using your AirPods Pro 2. Transparency mode lets you hear the person talking to you even when you are wearing your earbuds. With silicone tips in various sizes, you can achieve the perfect fit and stay comfortable while listening.

Act fast and grab a pair of the AirPods Pro 2 now!

Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation, Hearing Aid Feature, Bluetooth Headphones, Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, High-Fidelity Sound, H2 Chip, USB-C Charging Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation, Hearing Aid Feature, Bluetooth... $249.00 $169.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Latest News
New Wallet Boarding Passes Feature to be Integrated First by United Airlines
New Wallet Boarding Passes Feature to be Integrated First by United Airlines
1 Min Read
Paying Tribute To Apple Co-Founder Steve Jobs on His 14th Death Anniversary
Paying Tribute To Apple Co-Founder Steve Jobs on His 14th Death Anniversary
1 Min Read
Two Key Feature Upgrades Coming to the New iPad Pro
Two Key Feature Upgrades Coming to the New iPad Pro
1 Min Read
The 2nd Gen Apple Watch SE 44mm GPS is $80 Off
The 2nd Gen Apple Watch SE 44mm GPS is $80 Off
1 Min Read
Apple’s Earning Calls For Q4 Of This Year Happening On The 30th of October
Apple’s Earning Calls For Q4 Of This Year Happening On The 30th of October
2 Min Read
Upload successful with errors The theme "hackmonks-seo" was installed but we detected some errors. Errors Error: No unknown global helper used A global helper was detected that is not supported by this version of Ghost. Check thehelpers documentation for further information. Affected files: default.hbs: {{@home}} is not a known global Highly recommended to fix, functionality could be restricted
Potential Features and Release Date For the New M5 MacBook Air
1 Min Read
New Vision Pro Potentially Coming With Dual Knit Band For Comfort
New Vision Pro Potentially Coming With Dual Knit Band For Comfort
1 Min Read
The UGREEN 130W USB-C Car Charger is 35% off
The UGREEN 130W USB-C Car Charger is 35% off
1 Min Read
Apple No Longer Labeling Mac Mini and Apple Watches As Carbon Neutral
Apple No Longer Labeling Mac Mini and Apple Watches As Carbon Neutral
1 Min Read
Safari Technology Preview 229 Released By Apple
Safari Technology Preview 229 Released By Apple
1 Min Read
Charlie Brown And Snoopy Are Staying On Apple TV+ For Five More Years
Charlie Brown And Snoopy Are Staying On Apple TV+ For Five More Years
1 Min Read
The Second-Gen Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS Is $70 Off
The Second-Gen Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS Is $70 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?