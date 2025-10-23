Daily Deals

The AirPods Pro 2 Is $79 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the AirPods Pro 2 marked $79 off. The AirPods Pro 2 are IP54 water, sweat and dust resistant allowing the user to listen to music on the go even in rainy weather and when working out to motivate themselves and not worry about their earbuds from getting broken.


Powered by the H2 chip which is responsible for producing deeply immersive sounds, personalized spatial audio, and dynamic headtracking the AirPods Pro 2 elevates your listening experience when you are listening to songs, your game soundtrack, and movie effects.

The AirPods Pro 2 features transparency mode so you can hear the world around you when wearing the earbuds, and ANC to eliminate noise when wearing them, allowing you to further immerse yourself in what you are doing without distractions.

If you are looking for a pair of earbuds that will give you your money’s worth and an awesome listening experience, look no further. Get the AirPods Pro 2 while it’s on sale!

Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation, Hearing Aid Feature, Bluetooth Headphones, Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, High-Fidelity Sound, H2 Chip, USB-C Charging Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation, Hearing Aid Feature, Bluetooth... $249.00 $151.29Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

