The AirPods Pro 2 is $80 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Now’s your chance to get the AirPods Pro 2 at a special promo. Today, it’s down to just $169 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

The AirPods Pro 2 is better than ever with the introduction of two hearing aid features. You can either do the hearing test or enable Hearing Protection to enjoy your favorite music or communicate with others more clearly. Apple’s pro-grade headphones boast intelligent noise control so you can hear better, and Transparency Mode in order to immerse yourself in the sounds and conversations around you.

Improved call and sound quality is courtesy of the H2 chip. You get a customizable ear tip for all-day comfort. The AirPods Pro 2 is water, sweat, and dust resistant so you can wear them in a wide variety of conditions. Lastly, a single full charge can last up to 6 hours and up to 30 hours with the charging case. Get the discounted AirPods Pro 2 today!

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation, Hearing Aid Feature, Bluetooth Headphones, Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, High-Fidelity Sound, H2 Chip, USB-C Charging Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation, Hearing Aid Feature, Bluetooth... $249.00 $169.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
