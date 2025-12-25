The AirPods Pro 3 is $20 Off

Daily Deals

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the AirPods Pro 3 marked $20 off. The earbuds features stronger Active Noise Cancellation compared to its predecessor, capable of blocking out 2x more noise, so you can immerse yourself further when listening to music, watching shows, or playing games.


The AirPods Pro 3 lets you track the calories you have burned and your heart rate via heart rate sensing built within the earbuds. It features Live Translation to break language barriers so you can talk to people even if they are speaking in their native tongue.

New eartips come with the AirPods Pro 3 to give the user the perfect fit, making it secure and more comfortable to waer. The earbuds features advanced audio with a new acoustic architecture to deliver detailed clarity and transformed bass so you can hear everything such as vocals and instruments of music you’re listening to. Grab the AirPods Pro 3 today!

Apple AirPods Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation, Live Translation, Heart Rate Sensing, Hearing Aid Feature, Bluetooth Headphones, Spatial Audio, High-Fidelity Sound, USB-C Charging Apple AirPods Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation, Live Translation, Heart Rate... $249.00 $199.49Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

