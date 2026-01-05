Daily Deals

The AirPods Pro 3 is $29 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the AirPods Pro 3 marked $29 off. The earbuds eliminate up to 2x noise compared to the Pro 2 for an immersive listening experience. The earbuds come with new ear tips in 5 sizes, so you can find the right in-ear tip for a secure and comfortable fit and better sound performance.


You can take a hearing test at home with the AirPods Pro 3 and use the Hearing Aid feature for a boost in conversation for clearer communication. Active Hearing Protection keeps your ears from being exposed to the loud noises in your environment.

You can get up to 8 hours of usage with the AirPods Pro 3 with ANC on, and 2 more hours with Transparency mode. The earbuds feature Live Translation powered by Apple Intelligence, breaking language barriers and allowing you to understand people speaking in their native language. Grab the AirPods Pro 3 today!

