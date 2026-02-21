Daily Deals

The AirPods Pro 3 Is $39 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The AirPods Pro 3 Is $39 Off

The AirPods Pro 3 feature the best Active Noise Cancellation for in-ear devices, eliminating up to 2x more noise compared to its predecessor to fully immerse yourself in the game, movie, show, or music. You can experience 3D audio with a new acoustic architecture.


The Apple earbuds feature a built-in heart rate sensor that allows you to track calories burned and your heart rate across 50 workout types, paired with an iPhone, you can have access to the Move ring and the new workout buddy powered by Apple Intelligence.

The AirPods Pro 3 Is $39 Off

Break language barriers with live translation when wearing the earbuds enabled by Apple Intelligence so you can talk to people even if they speak their native language. The earbuds give you about 8 hours of listening time with ANC on.

Grab the AirPods Pro 3 for all-around use for $39 off on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation, Live Translation, Heart Rate Sensing, Hearing Aid Feature, Bluetooth Headphones, Spatial Audio, High-Fidelity Sound, USB-C Charging Apple AirPods Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation, Live Translation, Heart Rate... Buy on Amazon

Latest News
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS $100 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS  $100 Off
1 Min Read
Future MacBooks Being Integrated With Privacy Screen Technology
Future MacBooks Being Integrated With Privacy Screen Technology
1 Min Read
iPad Pro May Not Be Getting Significant Upgrades For Years To Come
iPad Pro May Not Be Getting Significant Upgrades For Years To Come
1 Min Read
Public Beta For AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Pro 3 Now Available
Public Beta For AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Pro 3 Now Available
1 Min Read
Apple Releasing A Revamped Sales Coach App
Apple Releasing A Revamped Sales Coach App
1 Min Read
Apple Wants To Create A More Established Presence In The Smart Home Market
Apple Wants To Create A More Established Presence In The Smart Home Market
2 Min Read
The AirPods 4 Is $30 Off
The AirPods 4 Is $30 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Models Will Have New Features
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Models Will Have New Features
1 Min Read
Indonesia Getting Coverage For AppleCare+
Indonesia Getting Coverage For AppleCare+
1 Min Read
Meta Ray-Bans to Have Facial Recognition
Meta Ray-Bans to Have Facial Recognition
1 Min Read
The 11-inch M5 iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi Is $200 Off
The 11-inch M5 iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi Is $200 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Acquires Full Rights to Severance
Apple Acquires Full Rights to Severance
1 Min Read
Lost your password?