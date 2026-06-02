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The AirPods Pro 3 is $49 off

By Samantha Wiley
The AirPods Pro 3 is $49 off

The AirPods Pro 3 is more than just a pair of headphones. Take a hearing test in your home, protect your ears with active Hearing Protection to shield your ears from the loud noise in your environment, and hear the person you are speaking to clearly with Conversation Boost.


Track your heart rate and calories burnt with a built-in heart rate sensor that you can track on your iPhone and access new things like the new Workout Buddy powered by Apple Intelligence.

The AirPods Pro 3 is $49 off

Get a more personalized fit with the AirPods Pro 3, as it comes with new ear tips coming in five different sizes. Get the best ANC there is with the Airpods Pro 3, eliminating up to 2x more noise compared to the previous model, so you can immerse yourself more in the game, show, movie, or focus on your workout and get those gains in.

Grab the high-end AirPods Pro 3 for $49 off on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation, Live Translation, Heart Rate Sensing, Hearing Aid Feature, Bluetooth Headphones, Spatial Audio, High-Fidelity Sound, USB-C Charging Apple AirPods Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation, Live Translation, Heart Rate... Buy on Amazon

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