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The AirPods Pro 3 is $49 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The AirPods Pro 3 is $49 Off

The AirPods Pro 3 gives you the best ANC in the world, eliminating up to 2x outside noise and allow you to focus in the moment, be it doing your workout or an important moment in the game. You get next-generation adaptive EQ in the mix as well.


The earbuds feature heart rate sensing, with the built-in sensor tracking calories burnt and your heart rate across different workouts. It has a Workout Buddy powered by Apple Intelligence. Take a hearing test at home and protect your ears from the loud environmental noise with Active Hearing Protection.

The AirPods Pro 3 is $49 Off

Break language barriers with Live Translation with the AirPods Pro 3, enabled by Apple Intelligence, so you can talk with other people speaking other languages. The AirPods come with 5 ear tips in different sizes for a more personalized and secure fit.

Grab the AirPods Pro 3 for $49 off on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation, Live Translation, Heart Rate Sensing, Hearing Aid Feature, Bluetooth Headphones, Spatial Audio, High-Fidelity Sound, USB-C Charging Apple AirPods Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation, Live Translation, Heart Rate... Buy on Amazon

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