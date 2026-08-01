Daily Deals

The AirPods Pro 3 is $49 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The AirPods Pro 3 is $49 Off

The AirPods Pro 3 enables you to take a hearing test at home and Hearing Aid alongside Conversation Boost for better communication. You also protect your ears from the loud environment with Active Hearing Protection.


The earbuds feature the best ANC, which eliminates 2x more outside noise compared to the previous model, allowing you to immerse yourself in the moment from movies, games, or your workout.

The AirPods Pro 3 is $49 Off

Get a personalized and secure fit with 5 new ear tips that come with the AirPods Pro 3. Enjoy up to 8 hours of playback with the earbuds with ANC on in one charge. You can track your heart rate with the built-in heart rate sensor that also tracks calories burnt. Break language barriers with Live Translation to translate your speaker to your preferred language so you can interact with them.

Grab the AirPods Pro 3 on Amazon for $49 off today!

No products found.


Latest News
The 4-pack AirTag 2 is $10 Off
The 4-pack AirTag 2 is $10 Off
1 Min Read
UK App Store Rules Are Intrusive, Apple States
UK App Store Rules Are Intrusive, Apple States
1 Min Read
United States Senator Against Apple Buying Memory Chips from China
United States Senator Against Apple Buying Memory Chips from China
1 Min Read
Supply Constraints Growing for Apple
Supply Constraints Growing for Apple
1 Min Read
CEO Tim Cook Comments on Increased Prices Across Products
CEO Tim Cook Comments on Increased Prices Across Products
1 Min Read
Design of Upcoming MacBook Ultra Will Not Stay Unique
Design of Upcoming MacBook Ultra Will Not Stay Unique
1 Min Read
Apple Revenue from Qualcomm Dropping Faster than Predicted
Apple Revenue from Qualcomm Dropping Faster than Predicted
1 Min Read
The 16-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB is $100 Off
The 16-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Full Trailer for Season 4 of Ted Lasso Uploaded
Full Trailer for Season 4 of Ted Lasso Uploaded
1 Min Read
OpenAI To Launch Their First Hardware Products
OpenAI To Launch Their First Hardware Products
1 Min Read
Apple Upgrade Program Now Online
Apple Upgrade Program Now Online
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS is $100 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?