The AirPods Pro 3 is $49 Off

The AirPods Pro 3 enables you to take a hearing test at home and Hearing Aid alongside Conversation Boost for better communication. You also protect your ears from the loud environment with Active Hearing Protection.

The earbuds feature the best ANC, which eliminates 2x more outside noise compared to the previous model, allowing you to immerse yourself in the moment from movies, games, or your workout.

Get a personalized and secure fit with 5 new ear tips that come with the AirPods Pro 3. Enjoy up to 8 hours of playback with the earbuds with ANC on in one charge. You can track your heart rate with the built-in heart rate sensor that also tracks calories burnt. Break language barriers with Live Translation to translate your speaker to your preferred language so you can interact with them.

Grab the AirPods Pro 3 on Amazon for $49 off today!

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