The AirPods Pro 3 is $50 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the AirPods Pro 3 marked $50 off. It features three-dimensional audio along with a new acoustic architecture to give better clarity and transformed bass for an immersive listening experience, allowing you to vividly hear all the instruments in the song and the vocals.


The AirPods Pro 3 has active hearing protection to protect you from loud noises and environments. You can even take a hearing test at home and use it as a hearing aid, along with an automatic conversation boost to communicate with people clearly. With Apple-Intelligence Live Translation, you can talk to people even when they are speaking their native language. You can also track calories burnt and your heart rate with the built-in sensor.

The earbuds comes with new eartips in five different sizes so that you can find the perfect fit for you for a personalized, secure, and comfortable fit when using your AirPods Pro 3. Grab yours today!

Apple AirPods Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation, Live Translation, Heart Rate Sensing, Hearing Aid Feature, Bluetooth Headphones, Spatial Audio, High-Fidelity Sound, USB-C Charging Apple AirPods Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation, Live Translation, Heart Rate... $249.00 $199.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

