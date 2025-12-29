The AirPods Pro 3 is $50 Off

Daily Deals

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the AirPods Pro 3 marked $50 off. The earbuds comes with 2x better ANC so you can immerse yourself more while watching shows, playing games, or listening to music. 


Experience 3D audio with the AirPods Pro 3 which has a new acoustic structure for clear music, letting you vividly hear the vocals and bass. The AirPods Pro 3 has new ear tips in five size options to give you a personalized and secure fit for a better seal and optimal performance in audio. You can get up to 8 hours of listening time with the earbuds, even with ANC open.

Apart from using it to listen to your fave songs, you get added functionalities with the AirPods Pro 3. The earbuds has a built-in heart rate sensor so you can track calories you have burned and your heart rate. With Live Translation, you can communicate with people without worrying about the language barrier. Grab the AirPods Pro 3 today!

