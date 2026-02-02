Daily Deals

By Samantha Wiley
The AirPods Pro 3 is $50 Off

Amazon has the AirPods Pro 3 marked $50 off. The earbuds features three-dimensional audio, giving the listener a breathtaking and immersive listening experience. It comes with a new architecture  for acoustics to provide you with stunning clarity and bass.


The AirPods Pro 3 has heart rate sensing built in it, providing alerts for unusual heart rates and allowing you to track calories burnt and your heart rate for various workouts. The AirPods Pro 3 boasts the best ANC in the world, eliminating 2x external noise compared to the Pro 2 version for enhanced focus.

With eartips of different sizes, you can find the right, most secure fit. Active Hearing Protection offers a safety layer against loud noises in your environment. You can take a hearing test with the AirPods Pro 3 at home and use the Hearing Aid feature, which now has Conversation Boost, letting you communicate clearly. Get the AirPods Pro 3 now!

