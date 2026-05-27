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The AirPods Pro 3 is $50 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The AirPods Pro 3 is $50 Off

Track your heart rate with a built-in heart rate sensor and a bunch of metrics such as calories burnt across workouts. Get a secure and personalized fit with the new eartips that come with the earbuds.


You can take a hearing test at home and use the Hearing Aid feature to improve hearing. Active Hearing Protection protects you from the loud noises from your environment, and Conversation Boost allows for clearer conversations when talking in loud areas.

The AirPods Pro 3 is $50 Off

The earbuds feature the best ANC possible, eliminating up to 2x outside noise, allowing you to immerse yourself in the moment, whether it is gaming, watching movies, or focusing on your workout. Get 3D audio with the new acoustic structure of the earbuds for clear vocals, deep bass, and better music.

Get up to 8 hours of playback.

Grab the AirPods Pro 3 for $50 off on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation, Live Translation, Heart Rate Sensing, Hearing Aid Feature, Bluetooth Headphones, Spatial Audio, High-Fidelity Sound, USB-C Charging Apple AirPods Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation, Live Translation, Heart Rate... Buy on Amazon

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