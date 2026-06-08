The AirPods Pro 3 is $50 off

Break language barriers with Live Translation powered by Apple Intelligence and get the best ANC possible offered in the world with the earbuds as it eliminates 2x more outside noise, allowing for full immersion when gaming, watching, or getting more focus during your workouts.

Take a hearing aid at home and get better communication with Conversation Boost, and protect your ears from the loud environmental noises with active hearing protection. The earbuds feature a new acoustic architecture to provide you with detailed clarity and transformer bass.

Track your heart rate with the built-in heart rate sensors in the earbuds and the calories you have burnt, the information gained will be sent to your iPhone, allowing you to gain insight. Get a more personalized and secure fit with the new ear tips coming in 5 different sizes.

Grab the high-end AirPods Pro 3 for $50 off on Amazon today!