The AirPods Pro 3 is $50 Off

The AirPods Pro 3 feature the best Active Noise Cancellation, eliminating up to 2x more outside noise, allowing you to immerse yourself in the movie, game, or workout. Enjoy 3D Audio with the new acoustic architecture of the earbuds.

Break language barriers with Live Translation powered by Apple Intelligence to interact with those who don’t speak your language. Enjoy a more personalized and secure fit with the new ear tips that come with the AirPods Pro 3.

Track your heart rate with built-in heart rate sensors in the earbuds, as well as calories burnt with your workouts. Workout Buddy powered by Apple Intelligence is also supported. Get up to 8 hours of playback with ANC on. Your ears are protected with Active Hearing Protection from loud environments, and you can take a hearing test at home.

Grab the AirPods Pro 3 for $50 off on Amazon today!

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