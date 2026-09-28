The AirPods Pro 3 is $50 Off

The new AirPods Pro enables you to track calories burned and heart rate with built-in heart rate sensors, and has a Workout Buddy powered by Apple Intelligence. Break language barriers with Live Translation Powered by Apple Intelligence.

Get the best Active Noise Cancellation possible as the AirPods Pro 3 eliminates 2x more noise compared to the previous model to immerse yourself in the moment during workouts, games, and movies. Enjoy amazing audio with the new acoustic architecture to provide you with high-quality audio with deep bass.

Take a hearing test at home, while Active Hearing Protection protects your ears from the loud environment you are in. Plus, hear the person you are speaking with better with Conversation Boost. Get a more personalized and secure fit with the new ear tips that come with the new AirPods Pro 3.

Grab the AirPods Pro 3 for $50 off on Amazon today!

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