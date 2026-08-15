The AirPods Pro 3 is $59 Off

The AirPods allow you to track your calories burned and heart rate with built-in heart rate sensors, with the Workout Buddy powered by Apple Intelligence. Break language barriers with Live Translation, also powered by Apple Intelligence.

Get the best ANC offered with the AirPods Pro 3 to immerse yourself in the moment. The device gives you 3D audio with a new acoustic architecture for clear and amazing audio. Get a personalized and secure fit with the new ear tips that come with the AirPods Pro 3.

Take a hearing test at home with Hearing Aid, Active Hearing Protection protects your ears from loud environments and get better communication with Conversation Boost. Enjoy up to 8 hours of playback with ANC enabled. The earbuds feature Adaptive EQ for a custom sound signature for your ear.

Grab the AirPods Pro 3 for $59 off on Amazon today!

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