The AirPods Pro 3 is $59 Off

The AirPods Pro 3 feature the best Active Noise Cancellation offered, eliminating up to 2x more noise, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in the moment. Enjoy amazing audio with the new acoustic architecture of the earbuds for amazing bass and detailed clarity when listening to music.

Track your heart rate and calories burned across 50 workouts and with the iPhone. You will gain access to the Move Ring and the Workout Buddy powered by Apple Intelligence.

Enjoy a more personalized and comfortable fit with the new ear tip sizes that come with the device. Take a hearing test at home and protect your ears from your loud environment with Active Hearing protection, and Conversation Boosts allow for more clear conversations. Break language barriers with Live Translation powered by Apple Intelligence.

Grab the AirPods Pro 3 for $59 off on Amazon today!

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