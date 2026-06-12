Daily Deals

The AirPods Pro 3 is $70 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The AirPods Pro 3 is $70 Off

The AirPods Pro 3 have received a bigger discount marking the earbuds $70 off. Take a hearing test at home, protect your ears from the loud environment you are in with active Hearing Protection and allow for clearer communication with Conversation Boost.


Track your calories burnt and heart rate with built-in heart rate sensing and a new Workout Buddy powered by Apple Intelligence sent to your iPhone to provide you with insight to your workouts, calories burnt and your heart rate.

The AirPods Pro 3 is $70 Off

The earbuds feature 3D audio featuring a new acoustic architecture to provide you with detailed clarity and deep bass, allowing for an immersive and amazing listening experience when watching movies and listening to music. Further immerse yourself in the moment with the best Active Noise Cancellation offered, eliminating 2x more outside noise, allowing you to focus more on your workout.

Grab the AirPods Pro 3 with a new discount of $70 off on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation, Live Translation, Heart Rate Sensing, Hearing Aid Feature, Bluetooth Headphones, Spatial Audio, High-Fidelity Sound, USB-C Charging Apple AirPods Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation, Live Translation, Heart Rate... Buy on Amazon

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