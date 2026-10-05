Daily Deals

The AirPods Pro 3 is $70 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The AirPods Pro 3 is $70 Off

The AirPods Pro 3 allows you to track your heart rate and calories burnt with the use of sensors and is compatible with Workout Buddy powered by Apple Intelligence. You can also take a hearing test at home, and Active Hearing Protection protects your ears from loud environmental noise.


Get a more secure and personalized fit with the new ear tips that come with the AirPods Pro 3 in 5 sizes; find one that fits yours. Get the best Active Noise Cancellation, blocking out 2x more noise compared to the previous model to immerse yourself in games, movies, or workouts.

The AirPods Pro 3 is $70 Off

The AirPods Pro 3 features a new acoustic architecture to provide you with 3D audio with better clarity and bass for amazing audio. Get up to 8 hours of battery life with Active Noise Cancellation in one charge.

Grab the AirPods Pro 3 for $70 off on Amazon today!

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