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The AirPods Pro 3 is $80 off

By Samantha Wiley
The AirPods Pro 3 is $80 off

The AirPods Pro 3 allows you to take a hearing test at home and allow for clearer communication with hearing boost. Your ears are also protected, with active Hearing Protection to protect them from the loud noises of your environment.


Get up to 8 hours of battery life with ANC on in one charge, or get 10 hours with Transparency mode and using the hearing aid features of the earbuds. Track your calories burned and heart rate with built-in heart rate sensing- the metrics are sent straight to your iPhone.

The AirPods Pro 3 is $80 off

Experience 3D audio with a new acoustic architecture of the earbuds to provide you with detailed clarity, while transformed bass allows you to hear every instrument of the song you are playing.

Get the best Active Noise Cancelling offered with the AirPods Pro 3, eliminating up to 2x more unwanted noise to fully immerse yourself in the moment, be it a game, movie, or your workout.

Grab the high-end AirPods Pro 3 for $80 off on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation, Live Translation, Heart Rate Sensing, Hearing Aid Feature, Bluetooth Headphones, Spatial Audio, High-Fidelity Sound, USB-C Charging Apple AirPods Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation, Live Translation, Heart Rate... Buy on Amazon

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