The AirPods Pro 3 Is Marked $10 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the newly launched AirPods Pro 3 already marked down at $10 off. The AirPods Pro 3 is the latest addition to the Apple AirPods Pro line. The earbuds have a new feature called heart rate monitoring, which lets you track your heart rate through blood flow with the use of infrared sensors and gives you real-time metrics of your heart rate.


You can enjoy significantly enhanced ANC with the AirPods Pro 3, which is 2x better compared to its predecessor. Immerse yourself whenever you are playing games, watching a show or movie, and listening to music. The earbuds also has a Live Translation feature, which automatically translates the language as someone speaks to you so you can better communicate.

The AirPods Pro 3 can give you up to 8 hours of listening time with ANC turned on in one charge, and 10 hours of playback in transparency when using the hearing aid feature. Five new eartips come with the AirPods Pro 3, so you’re certain to find the right and secure fit for your ear, leading to accurate records with the heart rate monitoring feature and a comfortable listening experience.

Grab the new AirPods Pro 3 while it is $10 off!

Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation, Live Translation, Heart Rate Sensing, Hearing Aid Feature, Bluetooth Headphones, Spatial Audio, High-Fidelity Sound, USB-C Charging Apple AirPods Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation, Live Translation, Heart Rate... $239.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

