Daily Deals

The AirPods Pro is $80 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The AirPods Pro is $80 Off

If you want to own the latest AirPods Pro, then you should look at today’s deal. The Pro 2 model is down to just $169 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

Advertisements

Apple’s wireless earbuds are one of the best around, boasting hearing aid features and Personalized Spatial Audio. It charges via USB-C, which means the adapter and cables you use for your latest iPad and iPhone will work for it as well. Personalized Spatial Audio is a great feature as it’s entirely unique based on your ear shape and throws the audio all around you. Right now there’s a lot of content that supports Dolby Atmos, including movies, shows, and songs.

The AirPods Pro is $80 Off

The AirPods Pro 2 gives you greater comfort and control and is tougher with water, sweat, and dust resistance. You can get up to 30 hours of playback with the charging case as well. Buy it today!

Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation, Hearing Aid Feature, Bluetooth Headphones, Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, High-Fidelity Sound, H2 Chip, USB-C Charging Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation, Hearing Aid Feature, Bluetooth... $249.00 $199.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
Advertisements

Latest News
The M4 Mac mini 512GB is $80 Off
The M4 Mac mini 512GB is $80 Off
1 Min Read
Google Reveals New AI Video Editing Tools in YouTube Shorts and Google Photos
Google Reveals New AI Video Editing Tools in YouTube Shorts and Google Photos
1 Min Read
Australia, Canada, and the UK Get Apple News+ Audio Feature
Australia, Canada, and the UK Get Apple News+ Audio Feature
1 Min Read
Multiple Apple Device Insurance ‘AppleCare One’ Launches
Multiple Apple Device Insurance ‘AppleCare One’ Launches
1 Min Read
Apple Announces Support for Tmoney Cards in South Korea
Apple Announces Support for Tmoney Cards in South Korea
1 Min Read
Apple Online Store Debuts in Saudi Arabia
Apple Online Store Debuts in Saudi Arabia
1 Min Read
Ted Lasso Crew Begin Fourth Season Production
Ted Lasso Crew Begin Fourth Season Production
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS is $100 Off
The Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple to Develop iOS 27 with Foldable iPhone in Mind
Apple to Develop iOS 27 with Foldable iPhone in Mind
1 Min Read
Apple Sports Launches in Mexico
Apple Sports Launches in Mexico
1 Min Read
Next iPad Pro to Have Two Front-Facing Cameras
Next iPad Pro to Have Two Front-Facing Cameras
1 Min Read
The Apple Pencil Pro is $30 Off
The Apple Pencil Pro is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?