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The AirTag 1 4-pack Is $39 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The AirTag 1 4-pack Is $39 Off

The AirTag is a small accessory made by Apple that you put on your belongings, such as your luggage, car keys, and more. You can track them more easily when they get lost, making the searching process much less stressful.


The AirTag features Precision Finding with the use of Ultra Wideband Technology, leading you right to your marked object. If you still have trouble looking for it, the AirTag features a built-in speaker that you can play a sound cue from or ask Siri for help.

The AirTag 1 4-pack Is $39 Off

Your privacy is protected as all communications made in the Find My network are encrypted and anonymous, and the AirTag does not store history and data. It can also withstand water and dust getting in it, as it is rated IP67 dust and water-resistant.

Grab the AirTag 4-pack to keep track of your belongings for $39 off on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Apple AirTag (1st Generation) - 4 Pack. Keep Track of and find Your Keys, Wallet, Luggage, Backpack, and More. Simple one-tap Set up with iPhone or iPad, Bluetooth Apple AirTag (1st Generation) - 4 Pack. Keep Track of and find Your Keys, Wallet, Luggage, Backpack,... Buy on Amazon

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