Daily Deals

The AirTag 2 1 Pack is $5 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The AirTag 2 1 Pack is $5 Off

The next-generation AirTag features a louder speaker with a new chime that is distinctive, allowing you to play and hear the audio cue better when looking for the item marked with the tracker.


You can share the AirTag location to friends and family with temporary access when you have lost an important item to help in the search making it easier. Authorized users or only you are able to see the location of the AirTag, with history and location data not being stored on the device.

The AirTag 2 1 Pack is $5 Off

The AirTag has expanded precision finding, providing you with step-by-step directions on how to locate your item, branching out to the Apple Watch as before it was only available on the iPhone. The AirTag has a battery life that lasts more than a year with a normal battery.

Grab the second-generation AirTag 2 for $5 off on Amazon!

Preview Product Price
Apple AirTag (2nd Generation): Tracker for Keychain, Wallet, and More; Locator with Sound; Simple One-Tap Setup with iPhone or iPad; Key Finder with up to 1.5X Precision Finding Range Apple AirTag (2nd Generation): Tracker for Keychain, Wallet, and More; Locator with Sound; Simple... Buy on Amazon

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