Daily Deals

The AirTag 2 4-pack is $10 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The AirTag 2 4-pack is $10 Off

The AirTag 2 is an accessory made by Apple that helps you keep track of your items and track them down when you lose them. Authorized people or only you are able to see the location of your AirTag, and the accessory does not store it in itself.


The Ultra Wideband of the device has been upgraded with Bluetooth chips, now enabling you to track your item farther than the previous model. The speaker is now 50% louder allowing you to hear the sound cue you play when searching for the device or item marked with the AirTag.

The AirTag 2 4-pack is $10 Off

The battery of the AirTag 2 can work for well over a year with a normal battery and has a sustainable design made of 85% recycled plastic with fiber based packaging by 100%. 

Grab the next generation AirTag 2 4-pack and keep track of your items with family and friends for $10 off on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Apple AirTag (2nd Generation) - 4 Pack: Tracker for Keychain, Wallet, and More; Locator with Sound; Simple One-Tap Setup with iPhone or iPad; Key Finder with up to 1.5X Precision Finding Range* Apple AirTag (2nd Generation) - 4 Pack: Tracker for Keychain, Wallet, and More; Locator with Sound;... Buy on Amazon

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