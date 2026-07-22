Daily Deals

The AirTag 2 4-Pack  is $10 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The AirTag 2 4-Pack is $10 Off

Buy the next-generation AirTag in bulk in the 4 pack to keep track of multiple objects you have or pass some to friends and family to help them. The accessory features a speaker louder by 50% so you can hear your sound cue better when looking for the marked item.


The accessory features an upgraded Ultra Wideband with Bluetooth chips enabling you to track your items from farther away compared to the previous model. You and authorized people can see the location of the AirTag and location data, with the information not being stored on the AirTag ensuring its safety.

The AirTag 2 4-Pack is $10 Off

The AirTag features a sustainable design made of 100% fiber based packaging and 85% recycled plastic so you can use the accessory without having to worry about the ecosystem.

Grab the next-generation AirTag 4-pack on Amazon for $10 off today!

Preview Product Price
Apple AirTag (2nd Generation) - 4 Pack: Tracker for Keychain, Wallet, and More; Locator with Sound; Simple One-Tap Setup with iPhone or iPad; Key Finder with up to 1.5X Precision Finding Range* Apple AirTag (2nd Generation) - 4 Pack: Tracker for Keychain, Wallet, and More; Locator with Sound;... Buy on Amazon

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