The AirTag 4-Pack is $34 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the 4-pack AirTag marked $34 off. You can keep track of your items with the AirTag, featuring precision finding with the technology called Ultra Wideband, so it leads you right to or nearby your marked item.


You connect it with just one tap on your iPad or iPhone. The AirTag has a built-in speaker so you can play a sound cue to find your device if you cannot see it, or ask Siri to help you look. The deal includes 4 AirTags so you can track multiple items, or give it as a gift to family and friends.

For your peace of mind, the Find My network is encrypted and anonymous, and the AirTag does not store any history or data.

If you are looking for an accessory to stay organized and reduce time spent looking for things, get the 4-pack AirTag and start keeping track of your items!

