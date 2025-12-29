Daily Deals

The AirTag 4-pack is $34 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the AirTag 4-pack marked $34 off. You can buy the AirTag set of four to give to family and friends so that they can mark their belongings, like their luggage, keys, wallet, and computer, to stay organized and make searching for items much easier and less stressful.


The AirTag is equipped with Ultra Wideband technology for precision finding to lead you nearby or straight to the marked item. It has a built-in speaker so you can play a sound cue if you have trouble finding something.

If you lose something along the way, you can get help from hundreds of millions devices from Apple under the Find My Network. Communications made with the Find My network are encrypted and anonymous to protect the owner’s privacy, and the AirTag never stores history and location data. The AirTag is rated IP67 dust and water-resistant, making for a durable tracker that’s worth the investment. Grab the discounted 4-pack AirTag now!

Preview Product Price
Apple AirTag 4 Pack. Keep Track of and find Your Keys, Wallet, Luggage, Backpack, and More. Simple one-tap Set up with iPhone or iPad Apple AirTag 4 Pack. Keep Track of and find Your Keys, Wallet, Luggage, Backpack, and More. Simple... $99.00 $64.98Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

