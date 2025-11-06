The Anker 100W Max Charger Block Is $14 Off 

Amazon has the Anker 100W Max Charger Block marked $14 off. The charger features advanced GaN technology to give a steady output of 100W on any USB-C port you use to charge your device, helping in sustaining peak performance that can be 2x longer than a standard charger with the same output.

The charger block features an HD smart display to give you details on the charging status of your device in real-time, like the performance of the port and the temperature. The charger is foldable, so you can just fold it and fit in your bag and use it to your convenience when outside.

The charger features Low-current Mode where the charger only has an output of 5W for a minute allowing you to charge low power devices like earbuds when you plug them into the charger.

If you are looking for a max-power charger that will reliably perform and is built to last, get the Anker 100W Max Charger Block today!