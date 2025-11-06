Daily Deals

The Anker 100W Max Charger Block Is $14 Off 

By Samantha Wiley
The Anker 100W Max Charger Block Is $14 Off

Amazon has the Anker 100W Max Charger Block marked $14 off. The charger features advanced GaN technology to give a steady output of 100W on any USB-C port you use to charge your device, helping in sustaining peak performance that can be 2x longer than a standard charger with the same output.


The charger block features an HD smart display to give you details on the charging status of your device in real-time, like the performance of the port and the temperature. The charger is foldable, so you can just fold it and fit in your bag and use it to your convenience when outside.

The Anker 100W Max Charger Block Is $14 Off

The charger features Low-current Mode where the charger only has an output of 5W for a minute allowing you to charge low power devices like earbuds when you plug them into the charger. 

If you are looking for a max-power charger that will reliably perform and is built to last, get the Anker 100W Max Charger Block today!

Preview Product Price
Anker 100W Max USB C Charger Block, 3-Port GaN and Ultra-Compact Wall Adapter, Smart Display and Touch Control, for MacBook, iPad, iPhone 17/16 Series, andd More (USB-C Cable Included) (Silver) Anker 100W Max USB C Charger Block, 3-Port GaN and Ultra-Compact Wall Adapter, Smart Display and... $69.99 $55.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Latest News
Home App Requirement Moved Until February Next Year
Home App Requirement Moved Until February Next Year
1 Min Read
visionOS 26.1 Released With A New Vision Pro App
visionOS 26.1 Released With A New Vision Pro App
1 Min Read
New Logo For Apple One
New Logo For Apple One
1 Min Read
The ESR Geo iPad Pencil Is $6 Off
The ESR Geo iPad Pencil Is $6 Off
1 Min Read
15 New Apple Products Planned For Release Next Year
15 New Apple Products Planned For Release Next Year
1 Min Read
New HomePod Mini and Apple TV May Soon Launch
New HomePod Mini and Apple TV May Soon Launch
1 Min Read
Gemini-Based Model Will Power Revamped Siri
Gemini-Based Model Will Power Revamped Siri
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is $99 Off
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is $99 Off
1 Min Read
Teardown Video by iFixit For M5 iPad Pro Uploaded
Teardown Video by iFixit For M5 iPad Pro Uploaded 
1 Min Read
Big Gains Received By AAPL
Big Gains Received By AAPL 
1 Min Read
AI Collaborations Are Coming for Apple Intelligence Enhancements
AI Collaborations Are Coming for Apple Intelligence Enhancements
1 Min Read
Get the OMOTON Rotating Metal MagSafe Stand at 30% Off
Get the OMOTON Rotating Metal MagSafe Stand at 30% Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?