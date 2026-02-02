The Anker 140W 4-Port GaN USB-C Charger is $35 Off

Charge 4 different devices at the same time with the Anker GaN charger block, equipped with advanced GaN Technology for optimal performance to accommodate your charging needs.

The charger features advanced safety technology like the advanced Activeshield 4.0 system that monitors the temperatures of your device around 10 million times a day for enhanced safety of both the device and the users. An HD color display gives you a quick and detailed view of information such as temperature, port details, and charging status.

You get friendly customer service, a warranty of 18-months for the charger and a USB-C to USB-C cable measuring at 5 ft for comfortably setting up from an outlet to your desk. Each port offers a maximum output of 140W charging allowing you to charge a MacBook Air to half its capacity in just 30 minutes, so you can do more with your time and charge less.. Get this versatile laptop charger now!