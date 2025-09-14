Daily Deals

The Anker 140W 4-port USB–C Charger is $20 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The Anker 140W 4-port USB–C Charger is $20 Off

Amazon has the Anker 140W 4-port USB-C Charger marked $20 off. The charger can let you charge 4 devices at once with GaN technology, giving the charger its optimal and reluably fast performance.


The charger features dual high-speed USB-C ports that can let you charge your MacBook Air fast with an output of 140W max from the 2 USB ports. Your MacBook Air can charge to 50% battery in as fast as 30 minutes. You can monitor the charging status of your devices with the charger’s HD color display with touch controls, so you can get a detailed view of the port and temperature, and the status. Safety is enhanced with the ActiveShield 2.0 system that monitors the temperatures of the devices that are charged.

The Anker 140W 4-port USB–C Charger is $20 Off

If you are looking for a fast charger to conveniently charge multiple devices, the Anker 140W USB-C Charger is a great choice. Get yours now!

Preview Product Price
Anker Laptop Charger, 140W MAX USB C Charger, 4-Port Multi-Device Fast Charging, Advanced GaN Power Adapter, Intuitive Touch Controls, for MacBook, iPhone 16 Series, Samsung Galaxy, Pixel, and More Anker Laptop Charger, 140W MAX USB C Charger, 4-Port Multi-Device Fast Charging, Advanced GaN Power... $99.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Latest News
iOS 26 Improves Powerbeats Pro 2 With New Features
iOS 26 Improves Powerbeats Pro 2 With New Features
1 Min Read
iPhone Air Release Delayed Due To eSIM Requirements
iPhone Air Release Delayed Due To eSIM Requirements
1 Min Read
Apple Store around Sydney Closing Its Doors Permanently on October
1 Min Read
The LISEN Qi2 Charging Station is $35 Off
The LISEN Qi2 Charging Station is $35 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone MagSafe Battery Pack Capable of Charging Small Accessories
iPhone MagSafe Battery Pack Capable of Charging Small Accessories
1 Min Read
Epic Games VS Apple Legal Battle
Epic Games VS Apple Legal Battle
1 Min Read
6 More Potential Products To Be Released By Apple This Year
6 More Potential Products To Be Released By Apple This Year
1 Min Read
Get the AirPods Pro 2 at $50 Off
Get the AirPods Pro 2 at $50 Off
1 Min Read
New MagSafe Charger With 25W Qi2 Certification Released By Apple
New MagSafe Charger With 25W Qi2 Certification Released By Apple
1 Min Read
Multiple Countries Will Be Missing 5G Feature of New Apple Watches
Multiple Countries Will Be Missing 5G Feature of New Apple Watches
1 Min Read
Temporary Apple Store Opened In The Biggest Mall in California
Temporary Apple Store Opened In The Biggest Mall in California
1 Min Read
The Anker Nano Magnetic Wireless Car Charger Is $20 Off
The Anker Nano Magnetic Wireless Car Charger Is $20 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?