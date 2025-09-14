The Anker 140W 4-port USB–C Charger is $20 Off

Amazon has the Anker 140W 4-port USB-C Charger marked $20 off. The charger can let you charge 4 devices at once with GaN technology, giving the charger its optimal and reluably fast performance.

The charger features dual high-speed USB-C ports that can let you charge your MacBook Air fast with an output of 140W max from the 2 USB ports. Your MacBook Air can charge to 50% battery in as fast as 30 minutes. You can monitor the charging status of your devices with the charger’s HD color display with touch controls, so you can get a detailed view of the port and temperature, and the status. Safety is enhanced with the ActiveShield 2.0 system that monitors the temperatures of the devices that are charged.

If you are looking for a fast charger to conveniently charge multiple devices, the Anker 140W USB-C Charger is a great choice. Get yours now!