The Anker 14in1 Docking Station is $60 Off

The Docking Station features Thunderbolt 5 upstream ports, three ports for USB-A, two USB-C ports, two downstream ports for Thunderbolt 5, a TF and SD card reader, an HDMI 2.1 or Display 2.1 port, and an AC input. It features an advanced cooling system that is active to keep your devices from overheating and provides you with cool and optimal performance.

Charge your devices with 140W of charging from your Thunderbolt 5 upstream port with support for PD 3.1 protocol; the USB-C ports give you 45W of charging. You can transfer large files fast with the Thunderbolt 5 Port.

It features a Dual Display Docking station with one DisplayPort or HDMI support with two Thunderbolt 5 downstream video outputs. You can get 60Hz and 8K in one, or your dual display setup for viewing everything on those displays smoothly and clearly.

Grab the multipurpose Anker 14in1 Docking Station for $60 off on Amazon today!