The Anker 3-in-1 Charging Cube is $50 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has a $50 discount for the Anker 3-in-1 charging cube. The charger features 30W and 15W of ultra fast charging in a compact solution capable of meeting your charging needs. It is MagSafe compatible so you can charge your iPhone wirelessly.


You can charge 3 devices simultaneously, your iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch without the clutter of wires. With a foldable design, you can bring it with you on the go and it won’t take up too much space in your bag.

You can adjust the viewing angle of the charger up to 60 degrees and switch between portrait and landscape mode for a comfortable viewing experience while charging your iPhone, as it remains securely in place with the charger’s weighted base.

It comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable measuring at 5ft, providing a generous reach to an outlet for a comfortable charging setup. Get the Anker 3-in-1 charging cube today!

Anker MagSafe Charger Stand, iPhone 16 Wireless Charger, 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe, 15W Foldable Fast Charging Stand, For iPhone 16/15/14/13, Apple Watch 1-8/Ultra, AirPods (30W USB-C Charger Included) $149.95 $99.98

