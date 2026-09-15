Daily Deals

The Anker 3in1 Prime Foldable MagSafe Charger is $14 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The Anker 3in1 Prime Foldable MagSafe Charger is $14 Off

The Anker Prime is just the size of your palm, measuring 3.74 x 2.38 x 1.22 inches and weighing 8.11 oz, a compact and lightweight charger that you could bring with you without compromising space, perfect for staying powered on the go.


The charger is Qi2.2 certified with 25W fast wireless charging to juice up your iPhone 17 to half in just under 30 minutes; you can also use this for the new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, which will be available on September 18.

The Anker 3in1 Prime Foldable MagSafe Charger is $14 Off

The charger operates silently with an advanced AirCool System operating at 19 db while keeping your device cool during charging, preserving the battery of your device. Charge 3 devices at the same time, such as your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch.

Accommodate charging needs with the Anker 3in1 Prime Foldable MagSafe charger for $14 off on Amazon today!

amazon box=”B0FHWLHMS”


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