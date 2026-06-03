The Anker 3in1 Wireless Charging Station is $39 Off

Get 25W of wireless fast charging with Qi2.2 technology that can charge your iPhone 17 Pro model from 0-50 in under 30 minutes and accommodate two more devices for juicing up your AirPods or Apple Watch too.

The charger operates at 19dB with an advanced AirCool System to prevent your devices connected from overheating to preserve and keep your battery health safe long-term, giving you peace of mind that your device will not heat up.

The charger features a compact design that can fold flat to fit your pocket bag and weighs about 8.11 oz, meaning you can bring it anywhere with you without having to compromise space in your luggage. You also get a convenient way to accommodate your charging needs stress-free, with no more tangled cables that take time to be removed on the go.

Accommodate charging needs with the Anker 3in1 Wireless Charging Station for $39 off on Amazon today!