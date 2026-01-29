Daily Deals

The Anker 6-in-1 USB-C Power Strip Is $50 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the Anker-6-in-1 USB-C Power Strip marked $50 off. The power strip is a versatile charging station that meets your charging needs featuring two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports and two AC outlets that can charge 6 devices at the same time.


The strip features a new generation of GaN technology guaranteeing fast charging across multiple devices with 140W of shared power. You can charge your MacBook Pro to full battery in just an hour and 15 minutes. It features a portable and sleek design you could bring with you anywhere, measuring 0.7 inches for easy packing.

The power strip features a smart display that gives you real-time information for monitoring your devices. It comes with the technology, ActiveShield 2.0, that provides up to 3 million checks daily for enhanced protection and safety. Get the Anker power strip today to accommodate all your charging needs!

