The Anker 6in1 USB-C Power Strip is $30 off

The power strip allows you to charge 6 devices simultaneously with 2 USB-C ports, 2 USB-A ports, and 2 AC outlets, perfect for accommodating charging at home or when you are out. It features a stacked architecture and a pop outlet, an ultra-sleek design measuring 0.7 inches thick.

The power strip features 140W of charging, and the power is evenly distributed when multiple ports are being used. Charging is powered by next-generation GaN technology for fast charging. Your devices are protected and can be monitored as the strip features a smart display that shows real-time data. It also has 2.0 ActiveShield Technology protecting your devices while being charged.

The charger weighs 16.2 oz or 460g, meaning it is not that heavy, and it is a compact charger strip you can bring with you on your trip.

Accommodate charging needs on the go or at home safely with the Anker 6in1 USB-C Power Strip for $30 off on Amazon today!