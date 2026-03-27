Daily Deals

The Anker 6in1 USB-C Power Strip is $30 off

By Samantha Wiley
The Anker 6in1 USB-C Power Strip is $30 off

The power strip allows you to charge 6 devices simultaneously with 2 USB-C ports, 2 USB-A ports, and 2 AC outlets, perfect for accommodating charging at home or when you are out. It features a stacked architecture and a pop outlet, an ultra-sleek design measuring 0.7 inches thick.


The power strip features 140W of charging, and the power is evenly distributed when multiple ports are being used. Charging is powered by next-generation GaN technology for fast charging. Your devices are protected and can be monitored as the strip features a smart display that shows real-time data. It also has 2.0 ActiveShield Technology protecting your devices while being charged.

The Anker 6in1 USB-C Power Strip is $30 off

The charger weighs 16.2 oz or 460g, meaning it is not that heavy, and it is a compact charger strip you can bring with you on your trip.

Accommodate charging needs on the go or at home safely with the Anker 6in1 USB-C Power Strip for $30 off on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Anker Prime Charging Station, 140W 6-in-1 Travel Power Strip, 5ft Detachable Extension Cord with Multiple Outlets, 2 AC, 2 USB C, 2 USB A, Desk Accessories, Home Office (Non-Battery/Wireless) Anker Prime Charging Station, 140W 6-in-1 Travel Power Strip, 5ft Detachable Extension Cord with... Buy on Amazon

Latest News
The 3in1 Anker MagSafe Compatible UFO Charger is $20 off
The 3in1 Anker MagSafe Compatible UFO Charger is $20 off
1 Min Read
Apple Far Off From a Full-Screen Device
Apple Far Off From a Full-Screen Device
1 Min Read
Studio Display XDR and Studio Display Firmware Update Released
Studio Display XDR and Studio Display Firmware Update Released
1 Min Read
Sora AI Support Stopped
Sora AI Support Stopped
1 Min Read
Apple Prepping For New Wave Of OLED Products
Apple Prepping For New Wave Of OLED Products
1 Min Read
Apple Party Coming to Japan, India, Thailand, and Many More
Apple Party Coming to Japan, India, Thailand, and Many More
1 Min Read
iPad 12 Still Rolling Out This Year
iPad 12 Still Rolling Out This Year
1 Min Read
The AirTag 1 4-pack Is $39 Off
The AirTag 1 4-pack Is $39 Off
1 Min Read
John Ternus Well Liked At Apple
John Ternus Well Liked At Apple
1 Min Read
2026 WWDC Date Announced
2026 WWDC Date Announced
1 Min Read
Apple AI Advancements To Be Introduced At WWDC
Apple AI Advancements To Be Introduced At WWDC
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm is $100 off
The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm is $100 off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?