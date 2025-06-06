Daily Deals

The Anker MagGO UFO 3-in-1 Charger is $18 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Anker has an excellent wireless travel charger for those who prefer convenience over conventional charging solutions. Today, the MagGo UFO 3-in-1 Charger is down to just $71.99 from its original price of $90 on Amazon. Simply tick the on-page coupon to see the discount on checkout.

Rather than fuss over which cables and chargers you should bring, just pick the MagGo UFO and move on to the next part of your trip. It supports multiple charging points for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at Qi 2 speeds. Get up to 15 watts for your Apple Watch and iPhone so you can use it recharge and use it quickly. The wireless charger has a standby mode so you can orient your iPhone to landscape and continue watching.

The MagGo UFO is very compact and stylish, with dimensions roughly the size of a baseball. Get it today!

Preview Product Price
Anker MagSafe Compatible MagGo UFO 3-in-1 Charger, iPhone 16 Wireless Charger Station, Qi2 Certified 15W, Foldable Travel Charging Pad, for iPhone 15/14/13/12, AirPods, Apple Watch (Not a Power Bank) Anker MagSafe Compatible MagGo UFO 3-in-1 Charger, iPhone 16 Wireless Charger Station, Qi2 Certified... $89.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
