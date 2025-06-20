Daily Deals

The Anker Nano II 65W Compact Charger is $25 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Anker’s compact USB-C charger is compact but packs quite a bit of heft. Today, the Nano II 65W is down to just $29.99 from its original price of $56 on Amazon. Simply tick the on-page coupon box to see the discounted price at checkout.

The Anker 735 Charger has the latest GaN II technology, which equals reduced size, better heat dissipation, and greater energy efficiency. It has three ports that can be used simultaneously and provide a maximum of 65 watts of juice. The Nano II is very compact and can squeeze into tight spaces, such as hard-to-reach wall sockets and between extension cords.

It can charge a notebook via USB-C, your tablet, smartphone, and wearables without having to switch. Why struggle with three separate chargers when you can have one? It’s a great way to declutter your desk. Get the discounted Anker Nano II 65W charger today!

Product Price
Anker USB C Charger (Nano 65W), PPS 3-Port Fast Compact Foldable USB C Charger Block for MacBook, iPad Pro, Galaxy S24, iPhone 16 / 15 and more series Anker USB C Charger (Nano 65W), PPS 3-Port Fast Compact Foldable USB C Charger Block for MacBook,... $55.99 $39.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
