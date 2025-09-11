Daily Deals

The Anker Nano Magnetic Wireless Car Charger Is $20 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the Anker Nano Magnetic Wireless Car Charger marked $20 off. The charger features up to 15W of wireless charging, allowing you to quickly charge your iPhone while you are driving. The innovative design is made with memory alloy for flexibility and securely conforming to touchscreens and curved dashboards. 


You can keep your phone stable on the charger even when driving through bumpy roads because the charger has a 16N magnetic force a strong bond with a 3M automotive-grade adhesive to keep the mount from loosening. It can bend up to 180 degrees and has a magnetic pad that has a 45 degree tilt and 360 degree rotation for easy adjusting and getting a perfect view.

The Anker wireless car charger is compatible with the iPhone 12 up to 16 series with a compatible MagSafe case not thicker than 2.5mm. If you are looking for a reliable car charger, the Anker Nano Magnetic Wireless Car Charger is a great choice. Order yours today!

Preview Product Price
Anker Nano Magnetic Wireless Car Charger, 360° Adjustable Mount Car Charger with Detachable Pad, 15W Qi2 Certified with Alloy Bracket, Fast Charging for iPhone 16/15/14/13/12 Series (Adapter Included) Anker Nano Magnetic Wireless Car Charger, 360° Adjustable Mount Car Charger with Detachable Pad,... $59.99 $39.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

